A TRIAL will not go ahead for a man accused of stabbing another man in the torso near a Tamworth service station after he admitted to a less serious charge.
Dylan Fisher, aged in his 20s, was set to defend the allegation he wounded the 41-year-old man with the intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
He remains behind bars and told Armidale District Court via video link this week that he would plead guilty to the alternative charge that he recklessly wounded the victim.
"I plead guilty to the reckless wound," he said when asked to confirm.
A statement of agreed facts signed just that day was handed up to the court along with documents detailing Fisher's custodial and criminal history.
The Crown prosecutor told Judge Stephen Hanley the matter would have to be adjourned to a sentencing date later this year.
"The matter will have to go over, Your Honour," he said.
Judge Hanley set the case down for late November for Fisher to front sentencing by video link from custody in the district court.
"We'll get a psychological report in the meantime, Your Honour," Fisher's public defender Stuart Bouveng said.
Judge Hanley explained to Fisher what was happening with his sentencing.
"It's a little way away but you'll be finalised then," he told him.
"Thank you, Your Honour," Fisher said.
"Thanks to my team."
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
Fisher is being held in Goulburn Correctional Centre and has been in jail since he was arrested in February 2021.
He was taken into custody in the hours after a stabbing off Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth in the early morning of February 20 last year.
The Crown case is that he wounded a 41-year-old man in the torso after a confrontation.
The victim was found with stab wounds to his torso at the Coles service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road just before 4am and was taken to hospital.
Police claim the two men were known to each other.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
