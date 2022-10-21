The Northern Daily Leader
Dylan Fisher to front sentencing for reckless wounding of man near Goonoo Goonoo Road in South Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 21 2022 - 6:45am
A TRIAL will not go ahead for a man accused of stabbing another man in the torso near a Tamworth service station after he admitted to a less serious charge.

