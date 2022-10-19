The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Public School triumphs at PSSA state hockey titles

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Johnston, Tamworth Public's coach, has paid tribute to "a great bunch of kids" Picture Facebook

Tamworth Public School has won its third PSSA state hockey title in seven years after reigning supreme at the latest instalment of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.