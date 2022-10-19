Tamworth Public School has won its third PSSA state hockey title in seven years after reigning supreme at the latest instalment of the event.
Tamworth Public beat Parkes East Public School 3-1 in the final at Newcastle, after it had been 1-1 at half-time.
Matt Johnston, Tamworth Public's coach, paid tribute to "a great bunch of kids", who were "just really reliable and mature and got the job done".
Johnston said of the final: "Some of them were having their last game in Tamworth Public School colours, and they were pretty aware of that. And some of them got a little bit excited."
Johnston said "Parkes East had us under the pump for a long time.
"And the boys showed a lot of resilience and kept their heads up, kept plugging away, and scored a goal and got another quick one after that."
Johnston singled out two of his leaders, Dan Williams and Sam Rodgers, for special praise - saying their experience was invaluable "because they've been there and done it all before".
He said the duo "really led by example - on and off the field".
Rodgers "had a cracking hit off a short corner to put us up 2-1, and that was the goal we really needed", he added.
Williams was named Tamworth Public's players' player for the tournament, which the school entered after winning a qualifying event in Tamworth this year.
"He [Williams] was just everywhere, playing really well across the field," Johnston said.
Tamworth Public also won the state final in 2018 and 2015.
The school's girls side finished fourth.
