The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Matt Willis preparing to line up for Perth Thundersticks against NSW Pride

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:54am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Willis will line up against his former state this Friday night when his Perth Thundersticks take on the NSW Pride. Picture James Worsfold/Getty Images

He was a star in the NSW sky blue for many years, but on Friday night Matt Willis will find himself an enemy of the state he proudly represented for over a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.