The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Timbumburi Primary School basketball teams to compete in state finals

By Zac Lowe
October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Timbumburi Public School's boys' and girls' teams will compete for state honours this Friday in Sydney after becoming regional champions in the North West. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

This week, Timbumburi Public School will make history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.