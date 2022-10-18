The predicted inclement weather has forced organisers to delay the arrival of the Skywhales to Tamworth, until early 2023.
Skywhales: Every Heart Sings is a National Gallery touring event.
The iconic balloons were due to take off on Saturday October 22, along with the launch of the Tamnworth Arts Festival, which has now also had to be rescheduled.
One of the organisers of the launch Kellie Singh said they're still planning to have the event go ahead before the end of the year.
"We'll still do a launch, but not on Saturday as it's outside and at 6:30am," she said.
Mrs Singh said she is now reorganising with the various members of the Tamworth arts community and looking for a new venue.
The launch was also set to involve students from O'Grady's Drama school and senior and junior dancers from the Tamworth City Dance Academy, along with students from both the Tamworth Conservatorium of music and Exclusive Vocal Training.
It's hoped a new date and venue for the event will be announced soon.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
