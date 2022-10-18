The Northern Daily Leader
Skywhales have been cancelled for 2022 but the Tamworth Arts Festival Launch is set to go ahead before the end of the year

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
Tamworth will now have to wait until next year to see the Skywhales, after their arrival was postponed due to weather predictions for this weekend. Picture supplied

The predicted inclement weather has forced organisers to delay the arrival of the Skywhales to Tamworth, until early 2023.

