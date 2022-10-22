A DRUG-FUELLED car boot kidnapping and drug supply case has been plagued by delays in Tamworth court and lawyers have now been told it must progress soon.
Tamworth Local Court heard Glen David Jordan had been behind bars for close to a year-and-a-half without entering pleas to more than a dozen charges, some which carry more than a decade behind bars if guilty.
The 45-year-old's defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos told the court last week both sides were still going back and forth.
She said the defence and the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, were making a joint application for two more weeks.
"Negotiations are on foot and it may be the case that they are fruitful, with the matter to proceed on the next occasion," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked if that meant Jordan would be committed to the district court to front either a trial or sentencing.
"That's what we're hoping for, Your Honour," Ms Phillipos replied.
Ms Soars said the matter had now been going on for one-year-and-five-months.
"So this is a matter well outside time standards ... why is it so delayed?" she asked.
Ms Phillipos said the DPP should indicate its "position on the matter" because there was a substantial delay in the charges being confirmed against Jordan which "well exceeded" the usual six months.
She said she needed time with Jordan to "crystallise" the details of the alleged offending.
DPP solicitor Andrew Passlow told the court Jordan was arrested as part of a specialist targeted investigation, codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw.
He said it was a complex matter with many co-accused, who remain before the courts.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the case to later this month but warned it must move forward at that time.
She told lawyers that if it can't, she may have to ask the registry staff to write to the chief magistrate and the DPP.
"I will be marking it for committal, must proceed, I've noted it's outside the time standards," she said.
"I am being judged on whether matters are being judged and resolved within 12 months and this one is not."
No bid for bail was made and it was formally refused.
The court previously heard the police case is that Jordan was a mid-level operator in a drug supply ring operating from Tamworth to the coast.
Jordan is also accused of kidnapping a man in a car boot in Newcastle and beating him with a golf club over outstanding drug money.
He has not been required to enter pleas to three counts of supplying illegal drugs; as well as taking and detaining a person with the intent to commit a serious offence; possessing a firearm, as well as ammunition, without authority; dealing with the proceeds of crime; and more.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
