The Gunnedah council is set to take concerns about "a dramatic reduction in the delivery of TAFE courses" replaced by online ones and exacerbating the town's skills shortage, to a powerful peak body on the weekend.
In what they described as the most alarming statistic of all, just 29 per cent of people enrolled in a TAFE course in Gunnedah in 2020-21, completed it.
The Gunnedah Shire Council is sponsoring a motion at the annual conference of Local Government NSW on the weekend, calling for it to lobby the state government to "increase the availability of apprenticeships" available at regional TAFES and improve transparency in reporting on their funding distribution.
"The question is has this approach, although saving money, been an abject failure?" the council asked.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the town faced the paradox of both a modest unemployment rate and hundreds of job vacancies at the same time.
"Council and the business community have spoken at length for a number of years about this ongoing issue of having so much opportunity, but a lack of population, skilled and unskilled to fill the job vacancies that are out there," he said.
"One of the best ways that you can possibly fill some of these vacancies is to take those people who are unemployed, give them the skills through a vocational education course that will give them the opportunity to be able to go and put their hand up to apply for job vacancies that are in the shire."
Cr Chaffey said it was actually impossible to complete an apprenticeship in Gunnedah, because TAFE doesn't offer any.
That's despite a recent upgrade of its campus to accommodate teaching qualifications like boilermaker, electrician, and mechanical apprenticeships. There was never a day's teaching in the new facilities, he said.
He said many learn in Tamworth instead.
"It's difficult for a parent to commit their student to travel to go away for a week, or three days, or whatever the block release might be, according to that skill set, into a larger community where they don't have the support," he said.
"And unfortunately, a lot of the time that's where issues arise and people fail in their apprenticeships."
General manager of Namoi Valley Bricks Michael Broekman, said the major manufacturer has always had to send its apprentices to Tamworth to get the credentials they require.
In booming communities like Gunnedah and Tamworth, employees often change employers seeking higher wages or responsibilities, and it's vitally important to development highly-trained new recruits ready to replace them, he said.
"The days are gone where you can have someone just come into the workplace just sweeping the floor or washing the dishes," he said.
"Or standing over someone's shoulder looking to see how the hair's done. Those days are getting far and few between. For businesses to be successful and competitive, their new recruits have got to be ready to jump onto the floor of the operation and be productive, basically day one".
Mr Broekman said it wasn't just the brickworks that was struggling, with farmers struggling to find operators for modern, highly-technical equipment.
A spokeswoman for TAFE NSW said the organisation offers 43 courses in Gunnedah.
"Courses are delivered in response to learner preference, and include both face-to-face and virtual delivery," she said.
"TAFE NSW continues to deliver face-to-face learning to local high school students in high-demand areas of automotive, hair and beauty, engineering, and metal fabrication. These programs are designed to assist school leavers in Gunnedah get job ready."
The spokeswoman said there is no evidence to suggest that delivery options are adversely affecting the completion rates of students studying at TAFE NSW Gunnedah and that in fact TAFE NSW has the country's highest vocational education and training completion rates, according to National Centre for Vocational Education Research.
In its motion to the Local NSW annual conference, the council complained of a 'dramatic reduction" in the number of courses in the last five years.
"The introduction of more online learning, rather than face-to-face assisted learning, has seen a plummeting of enrolments, particularly in regional towns," it reads, citing an average decline in course enrollments of 12.7 per cent year-on-year since 2016.
The conference will be held between October 23 to 25, in the Hunter Valley.
