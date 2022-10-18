The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council to take concerns about 'reduction' in TAFE courses to powerful Local Government NSW annual conference

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General manager of Namoi Valley Bricks Michael Broekman, said the major manufacturer has always had to send its apprentices to Tamworth to get the credentials they require. Picture by Peter Hardin

The Gunnedah council is set to take concerns about "a dramatic reduction in the delivery of TAFE courses" replaced by online ones and exacerbating the town's skills shortage, to a powerful peak body on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.