The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cricket: Brendan Rixon celebrates his 250th game for North Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Rixon has played for North Tamworth since the late 90s, and celebrated his 250th game for the club on Saturday. Picture by Peter Hardin.

It's always been about family for Brendan Rixon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.