Groundbreaking UNE research finds that your genes do affect your grades

Your grades really are determined by your genes - a bit.
That's the finding of a ground-breaking Australian-first study, at the University of New England.
Researchers have spent a decade comparing the NAPLAN results of thousands of Australian twins to finally answer one of the oldest and most controversial questions in philosophy: is it nature or nurture that explains a person's future?
Study project manager Doctor Sally Larsen said the Academic Development Study of Australian Twins shows the answer is that both have an impact.
Both environment-only explanations and "genetic essentialism" are flawed, she said.
"Both of those things are misinterpretations of what twin studies show us."
The finding is really that childhood development is so complex and it's the interaction between people's genetic dispositions and their environment. This idea that it's nature or nurture is a misconception. It has to be both."
Researchers used a huge dataset of 2,762 twin pairs, 40 triplet sets and 1,485 non-twin siblings to compare the contribution of genetics to school grades.
Because identical twins share all the same genes, but fraternal twins share only 50 per cent, the study was able to identify the contribution of "nature" to the outcome.
They found that genetic differences among students are the single biggest influence on differences in literacy and numeracy standing and growth, accounting for half or more of that variability across tests and across time.
Also, identical twins learning in different classrooms with different teachers perform almost as similarly in literacy and numeracy as pairs sharing the same classroom and teacher, indicating that the influence of individual teachers may have been overestimated.
Dr Larsen said there's no "dumb gene" or "smart gene" but thousands - and don't expect a simple test to tell you if you're kid has them any time soon, she said.
"There is no one gene that directs human behaviour or outcomes or any of those things. It's so amazingly complex," she said.
She said it's a finding with genuine implications for public policy.
Instead of providing money for disadvantaged children at the level of a school, the government should consider direct funding for individual children identified as at risk of falling behind.
Just because some students are predisposed to do better or worse doesn't mean that's inevitable - and it doesn't mean we should abandon the principles of universal education, she said.
"Genetics can help us really clarify that there will be a distribution of abilities but that doesn't say anything about what could be," she said
"Given the right support, what can we do for all students?"
The project is already more than a decade old, kicked off by Dr William Coventry and Professor Brian Byrne, who were joined in 2012 by Dr Katrina Grasby, and project manager Dr Sally Larsen.
But Dr Larson said the project is far from finished.
"There's several things ongoing, because the project is really a mature project and we've got a big dataset and probably not enough people to make the most of it, some of the work we're doing is with international groups doing kind of international comparisons," she said.
"And then contributing to things like meta analysis where you get lots of studies together and you try and get an average idea of whatever trait you're looking at."
The project team plans to continue to follow up existing cohorts of twins until they finish Year 9, next year. Funding permitting, they would like to continue tracking the academic success of study participants beyond secondary schooling and into early adult life.
