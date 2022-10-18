AN Australian-first partnership between Gunnedah and the Kingdom of Tonga has been bolstered by a five-day trip unlocking a range of opportunities, from employment to student exchange programs.
A delegation of 18 Gunnedah business, community and council representatives visited the country to strengthen the newly signed Sister City Agreement between council and Kolomotu'a in Tonga.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey, who led the delegation, told the Leader both regions are filled with energy and excitement about the mutual benefits.
"It has created opportunities for exchange programs with our youth to understand the culture of Tonga, and bring Tongans here to understand the community of Gunnedah, our culture, and opportunities that are here," he said.
The trip focused on building connections and exploring the availability of Pacific workers to make the move to Gunnedah to fill the hundreds of vacant positions across nearly every industry.
But long waits to have visa applications approved are slowing down the process, Cr Chaffey said.
"We spoke to the Minister for Internal Affairs and we understand the time it takes for a visa application to be processed in Tonga, which is only five weeks," he said.
"The unfortunate thing is the length of time that is now taking in Australia - anything up to another 15 weeks after that for the Australian government to do their processes to get visas in."
Delegates had conversations with the Australian High Commissioner in Tonga to highlight their concerns, and plan to raise them with the Australian government.
The catastrophic damage caused by a recent tsunami in Tonga was laid bare during a visit to a local school.
"We went to a middle school and saw the damage that the tsunami caused there," Cr Chaffey said.
"Teachers are trying to get kids back into learning but the facilities are still quite damaged.
"The teachers lunch room is a tent, for instance. The western side of the island specifically is still in a devastating position after that tsunami."
Community groups in Gunnedah rallied behind the country after the disaster, with the local Rotary Club, supported by the Red Cross, presenting a cheque to the Rotary Club of Tonga during the visit.
Delegates spent most of their visit with the Princess of Tonga, Angelika Ltfuipeka Tukuaho, who has not been in the country for three years.
Cr Chaffey said it was an emotional time for the people of Tonga, but they were also filled with excitement to see the princess, and learn of the opportunities available in Gunnedah.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
