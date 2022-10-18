The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah delegation returns from Tonga, unlocking new opportunities between the two regions

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN Australian-first partnership between Gunnedah and the Kingdom of Tonga has been bolstered by a five-day trip unlocking a range of opportunities, from employment to student exchange programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.