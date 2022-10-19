Trevor Wilcox is being remembered as a true gentleman, a great mentor, an inspiration and a man who gave so much to his family, basketball and his community.
Tributes have flowed for the 73-year-old following his death after a short illness.
They have come from not only Tamworth's basketball fraternity, but from basketball associations across the state and from people who knew Wilcox outside of the sport.
The Tamworth Basketball Association (TBA), of which Wilcox was made a life member of in 1995, led the tributes.
"It is extremely difficult to put into words what Trevor meant to Tamworth Basketball," the organisation posted on its Facebook page.
"But it is very easy to say that Tamworth Basketball would not be what it is today without his tireless efforts.
"To most, Trevor is known for his involvement in the referees program, which was significant.
"However his impact on the sport went far beyond referee."
Wilcox was also an administrator, a handyman, a coach, a mentor, a friend and a legend, the association said.
"Whilst he has been lost to the Tamworth Basketball family, his impact on our sport will live on as those who learned so much from him continue to pass on his valuable lessons," the association said.
Those sentiments were reiterated through the stream of tributes; the response testament to the esteem he was held in and the impact he had.
TBA president Scott Ward was among the many that Wilcox had a huge influence on.
"He just had a manner about him, the way he dealt with things," Ward said. "I don't think I ever saw Trev angry.
"And there was plenty of situations where people would have a go at him, and you know some people would respond with a level of anger.
"But Trev just had this tremendous control and this way about him."
Ward said he "learnt so much about basketball" by listening to Wilcox "talk about the way he believes the game should be played and the way he liked to see things done".
"And he was just tremendous to have around our program," he said.
Wilcox was referees coordinator for the association for many years.
Ward remarked on the way he was able to inspire people, particularly young people, to get into refereeing and even pursue it as a career.
He gave the example of Nathan Paff, who is now refereeing at an NBL and WNBL level.
In recognition of Wilcox's tireless work, the Trevor Wilcox Award is presented to the TBA's volunteer of the year. As Ward put it, there was "only one name that came to mind".
He was still refereeing until just before COVID. Ward joked that someone a few years ago said they'd have to take all the whistles away from him "otherwise he would just keep going".
Wilcox was also heavily involved in cricket. He coordinated Milo In2Cricket and later the Woolworths Blast programs for many years, and managed the North Tamworth and Tamworth representative sides for a handful of seasons.
"It's a tragic loss for not only his family but everyone involved in sport," former North Tamworth and Tamworth skipper Donny Lewington said.
Lewington also worked with Wilcox at Struddy's, which the latter co-owned with son-in-law Nick Prior for six years, and came to regard him as "a dear friend".
"He was a great mentor for me," he said.
"He was someone you could always rely on, just a quality human.
"He'd do anything for anyone."
Born in Tenterfield, Wilcox is survived by his wife Mary, who he met in Brisbane when she was training as a nurse and he was serving in the Army.
They married in Goondiwindi in 1972 and moved to Tamworth, where they raised three children: Nicole, Natasha and Paul.
Paul said Wilcox was a devoted father, and grandfather to his 10 grandchildren, and will be "missed dearly"
"He was generous and would always make sure we were well fed and watered," Paul said.
"If he visited our houses (Paul lived in Queensland and Nicole in Port Macquarie) he would leave us with so much food, etc.
"This generosity always flowed to the community. He wouldn't say no if someone asked his assistance or advice."
Wilcox will be farewelled at St Nicholas' Catholic Church in Tamworth this Saturday. The service commences at 10.30am.
