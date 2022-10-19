The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tributes flow for basketball stalwart Trevor Wilcox

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes have flowed for Trevor Wilcox following his death last week after a short illness. Picture Supplied.

Trevor Wilcox is being remembered as a true gentleman, a great mentor, an inspiration and a man who gave so much to his family, basketball and his community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.