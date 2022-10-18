The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Rosie Ferguson makes her Uni 7s debut for University of Newcastle

By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:14am, first published 1:00am
Rosie Ferguson made her Uni 7s debut in the Newcastle round on the weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Rosie Ferguson pushed through injury and illness to make her Uni 7s debut for the University of Newcastle as the Pirates co-captain's huge year continues to show no signs of slowing down.

