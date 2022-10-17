The Northern Daily Leader

New Northern Inland Basketball League launches in Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:09am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Northern Inland Basketball League organisers were pleasantly surprised by the turnout for Saturday's mega gala day to launch the new competition.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

