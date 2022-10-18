Quirindi coach Ed Nankivell was continually singing Sam Avard's praises throughout the season so it came as little surprise that he pilfered the top honours when the Lions held their presentation night.
In only his first season in first grade the breakaway picked up the J.W Perkins Trophy for the first grade best and fairest, and the players' player silverware.
"He's been our star player and I reckon been close to the best No.7 in the comp," Nankivell said.
"He's grown up really quickly and is playing really good footy."
Last year plagued a bit by injury, the 21-year-old was never really able to get going, he said.
But unhampered by that and with a little bit more size to him, this season he became one of the Lions most influential players.
There was a lot of things to like about Avard's game but what most impressed the Lions mentor was his "aggression" and "passion".
"He loves being on the field and making his presence felt," he said.
It was a night that showcased the future with No.8 James Gavin finishing runner-up to his backrow partner in the best and fairest and adjudged the most consistent forward while fullback Bailey Swain capped off his breakout season by being named rookie of the year.
After playing most of the first half of the season in second grade, the young gun, as the saying goes, made every post a winner after getting his opportunity in first grade and was also the highest poinstcorer for first grade.
As he was for second grade.
Despite only playing about half the season he was also the second grade best and fairest runner-up.
Young prop Harry Gavin was meanwhile deemed the hardest trainer in first grade, as well as the most consistent forward in second grade, and Toby Craig the most improved while retiring centre Andy Saunders picked up the award for most consistent back and Nankivell the Dom Bowen Memorial Shield.
"We always have a young side but these blokes are genuinely really talented players and want to play for Quirindi and play for the club," Nankivell said, adding that they are hoping to keep Swain "in union". League is a pretty strong pull for him being what he has played most of his life.
Nankivell will next season be taking a bit of a step back from the coaching after recently being elected the new president.
He will still help out though, he said.
The Lions have already appointed his replacement with Jack Parfait to take on the coaching reins.
"He moved to the Tamworth/Quirindi area last year and had friends of friends involved with Quirindi," Nankivell said.
In the women's awards, in her debut season, Lacie Quigley shared the best and fairest with Jordie Thompson, and the players player with coach Georgia Moore and Sophie Hamilton-Smith.
Bridget Holland was the most consistent forward and Matilda Pickard the most consistent back, Catriona Cox the most improved and Moore the highest pointscorer.
AWARD WINNERS
First grade: Most consistent forward - James Gavin; Most consistent back - Andy Saunders; Dom Bowen Memorial Shield - Ed Nankivell; Highest point scorer - Bailey Swain; Players player - Sam Avard; Best & fairest - Sam Avard; Best & fairest runner up - James Gavin; Hardest trainer - Harry Gavin; Most improved - Toby Craig; Rookie of the year - Bailey Swain
Women's: Dunn Family Trophy, Most consistent forward - Bridget Holland; Quirindi Rugby Club Trophy, Most consistent back - Matilda Pickard; Moore Family Trophy, Best & fairest - Lacie Quigley, Jordie Thompson; Best & fairest runner-up - Lauren Browne, Jess Slade; Pursehouse Family Trophy, Highest poinstcorer - Georgia Moore; Players player - Sophie Hamilton-Smith, Georgia Moore, Lacie Quigley; Sally Alden Photography, Most improved - Catriona Cox; 2022 GEM Trophy for commitment to rugby - Matilda Eade (sponsored by Georgia and Erin Moore)
Second grade: Most consistent forward - Harry Gavin; Most consistent back - Nick Hooley; Highest point scorer - Bailey Swain; Players player - Tom Moore; Best & fairest - Lachie Bradfield; Best & fairest runner up - Bailey Swain
Club Commitment Appreciation: Kev Junee, Jim Marshall, Jack Parfait, Peter Van Der Linden,
Graham Hockey Memorial Trophy, Clubman of the Year: James Davison
