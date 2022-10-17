The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's new fire control centre put to the test in series of simulated 'emergencies'

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Firefighters report the city's brand-new, state-of-the-art fire control centre is just as good as advertised.

Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

