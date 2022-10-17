AN institution for gardening lovers across the North West could help grow the next generation of horticulturists for years to come, after being sold to a well-known training organisation.
Joblink Plus has purchased Tamworth's Heemskerk's Nursery, with a long-term vision of providing horticulture training to students on-site.
The organisation's executive team member Emily Roy told the Leader Joblink Plus is working closely with the Heemskerk family during the transition.
But at the moment, it's business as usual for the iconic nursery, which hit the market earlier this year after more than five decades in business.
"It's really pleasing to have worked closely with Peter Heemskerk and the rest of the family for the purchase of the business," she said.
"It was really important to Peter and the family that there be a continuation of the business - Heemskerks is a bit of an icon in Tamworth and has been around for a long time.
"We knew it was important for them to not sell to just anybody, and Joblink Plus has also been in Tamworth as an institution for a long time, so seems like a really good fit."
The large site, totaling more than 7400 square metres - including an additional block directly across the road - is part of Joblink Plus' long-term plans for a horticulture training facility.
It could include everything from basic nursery skills to learning to drive a forklift.
The training provider already delivers horticulture related training locally, Ms Roy said, and the specifics of how it will roll out are in the "early days".
READ ALSO:
"But we're certainly open to collaborating with other community service organisations on things in the future," she said.
Joblink Plus has a history of operating businesses across the region to support the local labour market, such as the Viaduct Park cafe, several barber shops and The Riverside restaurant in Inverell.
"We're always looking for opportunities to provide more skilled workers to local businesses, and absolutely everything that Joblink Plus does is dedicated to that purpose of connecting people to education and meaningful employment," Ms Roy said.
The Heemskerk family is looking forward to the nursery providing Tamworth with the same great service and stock for years to come.
Nursery founder Peter Heemskerk, who still works on site, said it's been a good innings for the business which continues to provide the same local expertise, and the sale is good news for Tamworth.
He said it's been an "extremely busy three months" with business going well and staff kept busy with their spring sale.
Peter opened the garden nursery in 1967, with his dad Jacob Heemskerk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.