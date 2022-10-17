Restored bungalow is a family haven | 65 Upper Street, East Tamworth

Bringing together period charm and clever modern touches, this spacious four bedroom family home is the perfect example of East Tamworth living.
This home is set on a 796 square metre leafy parcel of land which has a peaceful and private feel about it and provides plenty of yard for the children and pets to play outdoors.
The front fence not only adds to the street appeal but provides safety for the whole yard, especially with the remote electric sliding gate.
Providing character, comfort and convenience, this four bedroom home offers beautifully finished front and rear al fresco areas finished with the original bungalow design in mind, allowing all-day undercover entertaining.
The modern features suit the day-to-day living with a generous open-plan living, separate dining room and loads of storage with built-in wardrobes.
Attached to the lock-up garage is a studio, providing an opportunity for guest accommodation or ideal for the home office/business operator.
The original cypress floorboards have been polished and restored and perfectly accompany the elegant high ceilings and arch hallway showing the true bones of the home that is still providing comfort and style 100 years on.
Perfectly positioned in one of East Tamworth's most desirable streets, this 1920s double-brick bungalow presents the perfect family lifestyle.
The property is a short walk to East Tamworth Public School, Calrossy Anglican School and St Nicholas Catholic School; you can grab a coffee on the way from the Humble Espresso coffee shop only a few doors down and take a leisurely walk through Anzac Park and let the kids run wild on the playground.
You're also only a 12 minute walk to the main street shops and under a five-minute drive to the Base Hospital, certainly ticking all the boxes for convenience.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price. There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
