65 Upper Street, East Tamworth is up for auction

Updated October 17 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:39am
Property of the week | 65 Upper Street, East Tamworth

Restored bungalow is a family haven | 65 Upper Street, East Tamworth
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Burke and Smyth
  • AGENT: Jason Wherritt
  • CONTACT: 0429 003 877
  • AUCTION: November 24 at the Best Western Sanctuary Inn
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Bringing together period charm and clever modern touches, this spacious four bedroom family home is the perfect example of East Tamworth living.

