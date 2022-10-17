Early on Saturday night, Georgia Horniman expected to go out with her friends and Dungowan Cowgirls teammates to celebrate the season just gone.
By the night's end, she was officially the Group 4 League Tag Player of the Year.
When asked if she had thought she was a chance of claiming the award, Horniman's replied: "not really".
"I was just lucky, happy to be on the ladder," she said.
The 19-year-old has only played league tag for three years, having come from a background of hockey and Oztag, and it was through the latter that she found the sport that quickly became a new passion.
And though league tag was the priority this year for Horniman, she also found time to play hockey for Tudor West in Tamworth's first grade competition.
It was manageable, but her twin commitments did result in a double-booking on grand final day last month.
Just hours after the fullback emerged from the Cowgirls' gruelling extra-time win over the North Tamworth Bears (her former team), Horniman was on the pitch as Tudor West fell 3-1 against Flames in the hockey grand final.
"I was busted at the end of the day," she said.
Her physical exhaustion did not lessen her glee from the league tag final, which she said was "fantastic. It was so euphoric, so happy."
The grand final win, followed by her Player of the Year award, has made 2022 a gap year to remember for Horniman.
Having completed her HSC at McCarthy Catholic College last year, Horniman will begin studying nursing at Newcastle University in 2023, and hopes to go into midwifery after graduating.
It will be the first time the Tamworth native has lived anywhere but her home town, which she said was "good, a little bit scary though."
However, it may prove to be a respite after a year in which she summarised her schedule as "work, sleep, and repeat".
That grind has all been worth it for Horniman, who attributed her best year so far in league tag to her ever-increasing self-assuredness on the field.
"I had a better season than I did last year, I thought," she said.
"I had a bit more confidence."
With all the changes set to be made in her life in the next few months, one thing will remain the same - Horniman will "definitely" continue playing league tag in Newcastle.
