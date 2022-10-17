The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Georgia Horniman claims Group 4 League Tag Player of the Year award

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
Georgia Horniman was a standout on the field for the Dungowan Cowgirls in 2022, and crucial in their run to the grand final. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Early on Saturday night, Georgia Horniman expected to go out with her friends and Dungowan Cowgirls teammates to celebrate the season just gone.

