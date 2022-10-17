RESILIENCE is just one of the things students at a local school took away from a unit on the refugee experience.
They also took home their very own books made from scratch.
Children in stage three at Tintinhull Public School wrote, illustrated and published their own children's books about native animals that lose their homes and must find a new place to live.
In the stories by the children, cassowaries, kookaburras, koalas, quolls and more lose their homes and embark on a journey.
The animals face the kinds of challenges that a refugee might - homes that don't meet their needs and strangers that don't want them, until they're able to find a safe place of their own, teacher Kym Hadley said.
"We live in a society where there's so many different people, different cultures that have come from different countries," she said.
"It's important to understand that many people have different experiences, but you could turn that around.
"A lot of the refugees that we looked at when we looked at personal stories, have gone on to do amazing things in Australia, and the children really connected with that."
Iluka Killian, 11, chose the koala as the animal in her book A Koala's Way Home.
"They're cute and cuddly, and they're very fluffy," she said.
She said she learnt that refugees have to sneakily flee without getting caught.
"Otherwise they could be persecuted and beaten," she said.
"I thought it was very sad."
Each student had a reading zone on the school grounds on Monday October 17, and children from other stages and family members visited to hear the stories.
"It's a way for students to understand the big picture ideas," Ms Hadley said.
"We like to look at bigger concepts and connect with things that happen around the world and their own personal experience."
Each book was on offer for $10, and the money raised will go towards a legacy gift from the year group to the school.
"They were very engaged," Ms Hadley said.
"They were very interested in the unit and definitely thought about it on a really deep level."
