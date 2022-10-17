Ehren Hazell has helped the NSW Pride make it two-from-two to start their 2022 Hockey One defence as they prepare for a blockbuster clash with the also unbeaten Perth Thundersticks.
It looms as a bit of a battle of the Frogs team-mates with fellow Tamworthian Matt Willis playing for the Thundersticks.
They are three-from-three after scoring late in the fourth quarter to edge out the Brisbane Blaze 3-2 in the latest round.
Hazell meanwhile scored a double as the Pride held on for a dramatic 4-3 win over the Adelaide Fire.
After getting them on the board from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, he struck again eight minutes later, this time from the field, to set up a 4-nil lead early into the third quarter.
But just as they threatened to run away with the game, the underdog home side returned fire with three goals in four minutes to make it a one goal game inside the first minute of the final quarter.
After saving the conversion for the third goal (under Hockey One rules when a field goal or penalty stroke awarded during field play is scored, that player will have an automatic one-on-one shootout with the goalkeeper for the chance of an extra goal), debutant Pride keeper Robbie MacLennan then saved a tomahawk strike at the death to see them hold on.
Hazell isn't the only local connection to the Pride with Hockey New England's Nathan Czinner making his debut in the first round.
The Pride play the Thundersticks at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre this Friday night.
