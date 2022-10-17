The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey One: Ehren Hazell scores double for NSW Pride in win over Adelaide Fire

Updated October 17 2022 - 6:17am, first published 2:58am
Ehren Hazell is congratulated by Pride team-mate Dylan Martin after scoring their opening goal against the Adelaide Fire. Picture NSW Pride Facebook

Ehren Hazell has helped the NSW Pride make it two-from-two to start their 2022 Hockey One defence as they prepare for a blockbuster clash with the also unbeaten Perth Thundersticks.

