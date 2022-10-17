The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Barton Lane Practice wins top accolade at Royal Australian College of General Practitioners 2022 awards

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
Tamworth's Barton Lane Practice staff members Dr. Daniel Rankmore (GP/director), office manager Kylie Barnes, nurse and team leader Alison George, practice manager Bek Hooley and GP/ director Dr. David Lockart. Picture supplied

A DIRECTOR of a Tamworth GP clinic that snagged a state-wide practice of the year award says it's proof of the invaluable contribution of regional healthcare workers on the frontline.

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

