A DIRECTOR of a Tamworth GP clinic that snagged a state-wide practice of the year award says it's proof of the invaluable contribution of regional healthcare workers on the frontline.
Tamworth's Barton Lane Practice was awarded practice of the year by one of the leading regulatory bodies representing GPs, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).
Clinic director Dr David Lockart told the Leader the accolade is even more important given the challenges regional areas have attracting GPs.
"There's definitely been a great need for our whole region to see good strong practices that are growing and attracting people to move out of the major centres like Newcastle and Sydney," he said.
"We hope that being awarded something like this helps people to think about coming out to Tamworth and beyond."
Dr Lockart said he's excited to share the win with the whole team.
"It's a really exciting one - it's a practice award, not just an individual one - so it recognises the work of the practice manager, office manager, our nurse team leader, as well as Dr Rankmore and myself," he said.
"It's also a credit to every member of our team, our admin team nurses and the doctors that we get to work with. It's a great honour."
Dr Rohana Wanasinghe, from Bridge Medical Centre in Narrabri, was awarded general practice supervisor of the year on the night, following last year's supervisor of the year accolade, in a separate award from GP Synergy.
Clinics within the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) took away four awards, and CEO Richard Nankervis said it's a testament to their perseverance and devotion to primary care.
"The challenges encountered throughout the Hunter New England region, particularly regarding COVID, workforce shortage and natural disasters have been no match for the dedication and spirit shown by our primary care workforce," he said.
"These awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contribution carried out by recipients over the past 12 months on the healthcare front line."
The winners will now go into the running for the national award in each category at the RACGP's annual conference on Sunday, November 27.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
