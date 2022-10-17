The population of Bingara is set to swell, as hundreds of caravanners converge on the town for a national rally.
Event manager for the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia Jo Tremain, said there's 150 caravans coming through town each day for the eight days of the event.
And, if the last time the rally rolled through town is any indication, she said businesses should get ready.
"I'm sure the people in town will tell you about all the money that gets spent in town with all the campers along the river," Ms Tremain said.
"Back in 2008, of six weeks from when the volunteers came in and then left, there was six million dollars put in this area."
Ms Tremain said Bingara businesses should expect to serve many more customers over the week.
"We've got busses that will take people up town ... and that way they can spend their money in town," she said.
Aside from the ravenous roving caravanners there's also an army of volunteers helping to boost trade, according to Ms Tremain.
"I've got 220 volunteers that are here and have been here up to a week before to help set-up," she said.
"And all our volunteers get fed locally for lunchtime. That's all being sourced from local traders in town."
The show will also get on the road right through the centre of town.
"We're going down to the main street of Bingara on Saturday," Ms Tremain said.
"They're closing Maitland Street for one block and we'll have all our markets and street stalls, music and dancing all done in the street."
The caravanners will also be joined by car enthusiasts keen to take advantage of a big event in town.
"Some of the local vintage cars are going to come out for display," she said.
"Motorhomes that are for sale will be there for people to look through. And some will just be there for demonstration as well."
As is the case for many major events, it's also the first time the rally is back on in three years.
The event got underway on Sunday and there's entertainment every night through to next weekend.
Ms Tremain said now they're back in Bingara it's great to see the engagement of the town.
"It's been great to have the town on board and they've been looking forward to having us come for nearly three years as well."
