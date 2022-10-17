Clients of the Clark Centre say it's time to end a practice of closing the region's only acute-level mental health unit over Christmas, forcing patients to travel hundreds of kilometres for care.
Hunter New England Health is yet to make a decision on a Christmas closure, but advocates say it's vital the service continues to operate.
For years, the centre has either sent patients home, or transferred them to other facilities like Tamworth's Banksia Mental Health Unit, while the eight-bed voluntary unit shuts up shop for the holidays.
Aaron Carroll has lived with schizophrenia for 27 years, a disease which at its worst has left him homeless on the streets of Melbourne.
With the aid of the staff of the eight-bed Armidale mental health inpatient unit, he's been able to get the problem under control.
But he still occasionally needs to return for a checkup, and a brief stay in the centre can help prevent a problem getting much worse, he said.
If he had a spiral kick off during the shutdown period, or if he was being treated there at the time, that could mean an unwanted trip to Banksia or even further afield, he said. He'd essentially voluntarily present at one unit and be treated in another. In practice, he might forgo treatment.
"If I had, like a freak out or something like that, it's just gonna leave me with less opportunities to get better. Over the Christmas time, by the time I get there I might have relapsed," he said.
Armidale private clinical psychologist Doctor Mary Kaspar, said the Clark Centre was an important service, and an effective one.
Residents at the Clark Centre are not sectioned under the mental health act - they voluntarily present, typically at the hospital. People travel from outside the city to use the voluntary unit, she said.
It's an emergency service, she said.
"It's when they have an acute presentation, when there's been a flare-up, for example," she said.
"It's an acute mental health clinic, people need to be agreeable to stay. It's when they're are acutely unwell and need supervision for things like medication adjustments."
She said that the holidays were typically a period with an increase in demand for most mental health services nationwide, and the shutdown made things more difficult for both the rest of the mental health and physical healthcare systems.
"I think that it is reflective of issues about operating in regional and rural areas," she said.
"The way that I see it is yes, it does make our jobs more difficult but that's something that seems to be happening. As a practitioner in the area I'm operating, that's something that I deal with. I know I don't have perhaps the same level of support as what I would get if I lived or worked in an area with a larger population."
Mum to Aaron, Deborah Turner, who leads the Armidale Carers' Group for Mental Health, said it was an "extraordinary" practice. No other form of emergency healthcare is treated the way mental healthcare is, she said.
"He's used it [the Clark Centre] wisely. Because he knows he can go in there. It's pre-empting [a problem]," she said.
"It's getting you before it gets to that. If you don't get that, and you're not feeling safe, but you're not that bad, then they're going to send you to Banksia they'll send you home without any help or whatever. It's just that in between place that is so necessary."
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health said the district has yet to make a decision about the shutdown period for 2022-23.
"The district is reviewing how the Clark Centre will operate over this Christmas and New Year period," she said.
"No decision has been made. We acknowledge the importance of this service to Armidale and the surrounding communities and will ensure services are available for those who need them."
Mrs Turner said the centre was about giving you a "rest from yourself".
"But you've got to try and get to things early," she said.
"And that's where the health system doesn't quite work. They're always treating crises, but we need to intervene before the crisis, because that's going to in the end, save you a lot of money for starters, and help that person, help everybody. That's what the Clark Centre does, in a way. It gets there before it gets too bad. That is a really good thing."
Mr Carrol said too many people with mental health problems have no family or friends to fall back on at Christmastime.
"People without family might want to go there, purely because they feel sad or depressed because of that," he said.
