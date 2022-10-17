Giants of the sea are set to take flight over Tamworth.
Senior art curator at the National Gallery Elspeth Pitt, said the arrival of the Skywhales in Tamworth means a morning of celebration for the community.
She said according to the Skywhales' creator Patricia Piccinini, the Skywhales bring people together in a different way to what they might be used to.
"There aren't actually that many opportunities for community to come together in non-competitive ways," she said.
"The Skywhales are this work of art that bring people together.
"There is this wonder and spectacle, and there really is this beauty which is experienced with other people, and I think there's something really special about that."
But besides just seeing the strange spectacle, local artists will also have the opportunity to speak to the rockstar artist herself.
According to Ms Pitt, Patricia Piccinini is coming along with the whales for a morning of mingling.
"She's always interested in connecting with the community, not just coming in and coming out," she said.
"In terms of connecting with artists, Patricia likes to do artist talks in all of the places we visit.
"And she loves seeing the reactions to the Skywhales."
Tamworth is the final stop on an epic journey for the high flying icons, after the Every Heart Sings tour began a year and a half ago.
"For a year and a half they've been travelling around Australia," she said.
"The national collection belongs to the nation, it belongs to everyone," she said.
"And we know that not everyone can come to Canberra, so the Skywhales are a really wonderful project."
However, there are expected to be some tricky conditions for the whales on the weekend.
Ironically, the whales would have a difficult time should rain arrive at the wrong time.
Ms Pitt said they're going to play things by ear.
"A large part is decided on the day ... we're always at the mercy of mother nature," she said.
"And that's a wonderful thing that Patricia always says as the artist.
"As humans we're always trying to control everything, but we can't control mother nature and the Skywhales reinforce that."
Spectators will certainly feel at the mercy of nature if they're to watch the launch, as they'll need to get up before dawn.
Weather permitting, the Skywhales will lift off at 5am and go where the wind takes them.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
