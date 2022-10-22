STUDENTS of local art teacher Maria Henry are encouraged to express themselves in their work.
"When you are a great teacher, you don't make them be you - you make them be the best themselves," Ms Henry said.
The class' exhibition Belonging: For the Love of Art celebrates the diversity of the Tamworth community with a variety of subjects and style.
The exhibition is displayed biannually to follow the artistic growth of Ms Henry's students, who range in age from young adults to retirees.
Ms Henry has been teaching art in the country music capital for three decades.
Each student is taught the basics to start with, followed by colour. After that, she guides them in doing whatever they wish.
"The people choose their own subject, what they're drawn to," she said.
"I encourage that because whenever you choose something you really, really love, you do an amazing job with that.
"If you're made to do something, you're generally not as wonderful."
Ms Henry was born in Slovakia, but migrated to Australia in 1969 after Russia invaded her country.
Her stepfather got a job on a property in Dungowan and she hasn't left the region since.
"I think it's beautiful here," she said.
"I've been from a big, big city and I just love the feel of and the friendliness of a smaller city.
"Beauty in nature inspires me, and surrounding, beautiful spaces inspire me."
Belonging: For the Love of Art is on show at Tamworth Regional Gallery until November 6.
