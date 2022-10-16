The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Jock Campbell named in Wallabies' Spring Tour squad

Updated October 17 2022 - 2:57am, first published October 16 2022 - 11:13pm
Jock Campbell is off to Europe with the Wallabies. Picture Wallabies Facebook

Jock Campbell's impressive form for Australia A during their recent series in Japan has earned the Inverell product a call-up for his first Spring Tour.

