Jock Campbell's impressive form for Australia A during their recent series in Japan has earned the Inverell product a call-up for his first Spring Tour.
One of five uncapped players in the 36-strong squad for the five test tour, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie highlighted the Reds fullback's impact in the two games he played as one of the reasons for his selection.
He thought he was one of the standouts of the three game series, especially as far as the outside backs.
READ ALSO:
Called up to the Wallabies squad for their trip to Argentina during The Rugby Championship, but not seeing any game time, speaking to the media following the squad announcement, Rennie indicated that the 27-year-old will likely get his chance at some stage during the five tests, with he and the coaching staff looking at the tour as a bit of a World Cup audition.
"There's a number of guys who we want to find out by the end of this tour are they genuine World Cup contenders," he said.
"Hence the reason we've got a number of uncapped guys who are likely to play on tour."
Campbell will however be the only North West export winging their way to Europe after Harry Wilson was again overlooked.
Left home last year to work on his body and other elements of his game, this time round the former Gunnedah junior was edged out by rising backrow star Langi Gleeson.
Rennie said what the 21-year-old showed them was simply too hard to ignore.
He was one of the breakout stars of the Japan series, a series which Rennie admitted there was discussion about Wilson being involved in.
"We changed it when he started the final test against the All Blacks," he said.
"The visa issue getting into Japan wasn't straight forward.
"If we hadn't got visas a couple of weeks out no-one was travelling."
He added that there might be an opportunity for the No.8 on the Reds' upcoming trip to Japan to play the Panasonic Wild Knights.
The End of Year Tour which will see the Wallabies take on five northern hemisphere nations, including the current top-two ranked sides in the world France and Ireland.
The squad will assemble in Sydney on Tuesday before flying out on Wednesday.
They kick-off their campaign with a Test against Scotland in Edinburgh at the end of the month before playing their first Test against France in Paris since 2016.
They will then move to play Italy in Florence before Tests against Ireland in Dublin and Wales in Cardiff to round out their 2022 season.
2022 Spring Tour Fixtures
Wallabies v Scotland, Sunday 30 October, 3:30am AEDT at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Wallabies v France, Sunday 6 November, 7:00am AEDT at Stade de France, Paris
Wallabies v Italy, Sunday 13 November, 12:00am AEDT at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence
Wallabies v Ireland, Sunday 20 November, 7:00am AEDT at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Wallabies v Wales, Sunday 27 November, 2:15am AEDT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.