Tamworth Miniature Railway Inc takes pleasure in supporting local charities with regular $500 cheques passed on.
This month we supported the Friends of Nioka, with a cheque presented by past president, David Scott (right), presented to Shirley Griffin (right) and Jen McDonald (left), with Tamworth and District Model Engineers President, Lionel Franklin, looking on.
David also presented a cheque earlier in winter to Riding for the Disabled (RDA) committee member, Nick McGhie
See our new entrance pathway at Tamworth Miniature Railway, funded by the NSW Government in a grant organised by Tamworth Regional Council who have assisted us improve the assets on site (Council land) over many years.
The facilities and access keep improving, with car parks, toilets and the path in recent years.
Come and visit on our running days, third Sunday of every month, from 10am to 3pm - all rides for all ages just $2.
Find us in the Botanic Gardens precinct at the top end of Piper Street.
