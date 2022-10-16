It is often the slimmest of margins that can make the difference in T20 cricket.
Over the weekend, the Northern Inland Bolters learned this lesson first-hand as they took part in the Cricket NSW Regional Bash in Port Macquarie.
The first two games of the tournament resulted in losses that coach Henry Cupitt said could have been wins had they just played better in crucial moments.
"Pretty fine margins to be honest, there wasn't much done wrong," Cupitt said.
"We just missed out on the little things, there were a couple of dropped catches, our bowling was pretty good, we were probably a bit off with our lengths and lines early on."
The first match of the weekend, against the Macquarie Coast Stingers on Saturday, resulted in a 13-run loss for the Bolters.
That was followed by a 34-run defeat to the Coffs Coast Chargers on Sunday morning, before the Bolters produced their best game of the weekend that afternoon for a 42-run win against Northern Rivers Rock.
Brad Smith (88*) and Simon Norvill (54) starred for the side as they batted first in the final game, and compiled a score of 4-176.
In response, Northern Rivers could only manage 5-134 in the face of a suffocating bowling lineup.
The Bolters will not progress any further in the competition after their two early losses, but Cupitt said the side was "massively" happy with their performances regardless.
"It wasn't ideal to lose those two, but by no means did it reflect the quality with which we played," he said.
"Ben Middlebrook, the captain, spoke and said they weren't games we lost off the back of not trying, poor bowling, poor discipline or anything like that."
