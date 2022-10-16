From the day Amelia Keath was born, there was a timebomb in her heart silently ticking.
Doctors didn't initially pick up her complete heart block - a disorder which leaves no direct symptoms - but her mum, Kate Keath, knew something was wrong.
A second option at the emergency department at Tamworth hospital finally picked up the tell-tale signs when Amelia was just six months old.
It was a narrow escape.
"She would have been would have been a heart angel. It would have failed, eventually. She would never have known," Mrs Keath said.
On Sunday, the mum led a group of families touched by the scourge of congenital heart disease in the city's first ever walk against the health scourge.
The group of about 20 set out from the city's Bicentennial Park on a walk either four or eight kilometres long, to remember the eight children diagnosed every day with the disorder, or the four that die from it every week. Two of the participant groups waved white flags for people who died of pediatric heart problems at the Tamworth walk.
It was part of 'two feet and a heartbeat', a national fundraiser and awareness-raising event for charity HeartKids Australia.
Nationwide, the event raised more than $305,000, with about 11270 supporters turning out at marches from Hobart to Townsville, Newcastle, Parramatta and, for the first time, Tamworth.
Gareth Gardner made the walk with his family in the name of daughter Harper.
She was diagnosed with a tralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia before she was even born.
He said it was particularly difficult to get treatment, or even diagnosis, in regional areas as a result of shortfalls in specialties in the bush.
Mrs Keath said many families suffering the health problem don't realise how common the problem is, and the walk was about letting people know they're not alone.
"We just wanted to raise awareness and show other family support, like you're not alone," she said.
"And so especially in this area, we don't have access in Tamworth, to anyone that specializes in pediatric heart conditions. You can't just go up to the base [hospital] and have them checked, because there's no one there."
Mrs Keath said little Amelia, now three, is doing much better.
She has been fitted with a pacemaker, which she will wear for the rest of her life.
Money that is raised through the walk goes towards HeartKids support programs and delivering services like in-hospital and family support programs, camps for children and young people living with heart disease, and other aid.
HeartKids' goal in 2022 is to increase access to their support services and programs across the country, with a particular focus on those living in isolated communities.
