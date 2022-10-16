As a young man, Tait Jordan played his cricket the way many do - fast and furious.
And though he is still young, at just 26 years old, fatherhood has taught Jordan a lesson that he now carries with him on and off the cricket field - perspective.
"When you're young, cricket's everything," Jordan said.
"You can't wait until the weekend just to play cricket, whereas now it's just an outlet. It's not the end-all, be-all. I think you just become a bit calmer, not as nervous and frantic when cricket's everything."
With three children under the age of three, life is hectic enough in the Jordan household. Add to that his full-time job as a carpenter and captaining Tamworth City, and he scarcely any time to himself these days.
But after a year leading Tamworth City on the field, Jordan believes he has started to figure it out.
"I have a bit more patience," he said.
"I like to get after the game a bit. That's the way I bat, that's the way I bowl, I like to try and be aggressive.
"I'm probably being a little bit more patient, be a bit more proactive rather than reactive - it's just the one-percenters that you learn as captain."
Those lessons came into play on Saturday, as Jordan spearheaded Tamworth City to an emphatic 92-run win over Bective East in their first game of the season.
After winning the toss, Jordan was unsure whether or not to bat first on a No. 1 Oval wicket which was a touch soft with an outfield still damp from the previous day's rain.
But in the end, he was glad that he did as Tamworth City was eventually all out for 201 from 39.3 overs.
"I wasn't 100 per cent sure what to do," Jordan said.
"I was pretty sure I wanted to bat ... and I'm glad I went bat. The two openers set a platform, and the new bloke, Aaron Baker, looked really good.
"Young Killian [Apen] just hung around with him, knocked them around and got us off to a good start."
After Baker's 48 at the top of the order, Tom Fitzgerald (69) at three and Richie O'Halloran (53) did much of the work for Tamworth City.
None of the batters to follow made it into double figures, but that mattered little once Jordan had the ball in his hand.
The right-arm quick opened the bowling and took a wicket with an off-pace delivery in his first over, as Archie McMaster chipped the ball to short cover.
From there Jordan scythed through the rest of the Bective top order to finish with figures of 5-27 as they were bundled out for 109.
"It was pretty good for a first hit-out," Jordan said of his bowling.
"We always train pretty hard, so it's nice to come out there first time and not be too rusty."
The physical nature of his profession can be both a blessing and a curse for Jordan, as it helped strengthen his body for the rigours of cricket, but "sometimes you turn up and you're knackered".
The more wickets he picked up, however, the easier bowling became. And in the end, it led Tamworth City to a first-up win over last year's minor premiers.
"I've always said to the boys, winning is a habit, and I think we've got a fairly similar side to last year," Jordan said.
"It's a little bit stronger this year, with a bit more depth. Last year we had lots of close games early in the season, and we couldn't win them ... Winning's a habit and we couldn't get into the habit. Hopefully, we can get into it now."
