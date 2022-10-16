The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tait Jordan fires Tamworth City to thumping win over Bective East in season opener

By Zac Lowe
October 16 2022 - 8:00am
Tait Jordan produced a superb spell to snare five wickets and lead his team to victory on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

As a young man, Tait Jordan played his cricket the way many do - fast and furious.

