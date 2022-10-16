Organisers estimate that about 8,000 people from dozens of different nationalities attended the Multicultural Tamworth Fiesta La Peel event on Saturday.
An exhilarated Eddie Whitham, who made the estimate, said the food and culture festival was packed on the weekend.
"It was unbelievable. Everybody is ecstatic," he said.
"Everyone is so happy that so many different people really got involved. I spoke to a lot of the stallholders that were new, especially the Vietnamese young people, the Laos people, the Myanmar people, the ones we really wanted to empower.
"The feedback I got from across the board from different people has been absolutely amazing."
Mr Whitham said organisers had already turned their minds to 2023, which will bring the tenth fiesta event, once again slated for October.
It's still early days, but he hopes to be able to expand the one-day festival to include events at the city library, or art gallery.
He said the growth of the event reflects the growing diversity of Tamworth.
"There's more than 5,000 migrants that have been brought here in the last 10 years," he said.
Henry Mukuti emigrated to Tamworth eight years ago.
Originally from Bangladesh, the qualified chef was required to live in a regional area while qualifying to become a citizen - only to fall in love with the place. He's now built a house.
"Fiesta La Peel is very very good thing, I reckon. It's the place where all the people - doesn't matter what colour they are - can live together and share their culture," he said.
Daughter Rhiannon Mukuti won a best-dressed award for her traditional Bangladeshi saree.
Sandra Zuniga Manriquez took home the adult best-dressed prize.
The Mexican dancer explained that her dress originated from the west coast of the country, the Jalisco region.
"Women from the countryside rebelling against the Spanish colony. That's how it was created," she said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
