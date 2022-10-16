A "huge" sporting week for Tamworth Public School begins on Monday.
The school will have a touch side competing at the state finals in Sydney on Monday.
On Tuesday, it will have two hockey teams - boys and girls - competing at the state finals in Newcastle.
And then on Wednesday and Thursday, 13 competitors from the school will be in action at the state athletics championships at Homebush in Sydney.
Read also:
Boys soccer will round out the mega week, with Tamworth Public meeting Coffs Harbour Public School the quarter-finals of the state knockout tournament.
"It's huge for us," Tamworth Public sports coordinator Stewart Adamson said of the week.
He added: "It's pretty impressive, because I don't think we've had it like this for quite a while."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.