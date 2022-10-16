The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

'I've got a passion for it': Shauna Jerrard on quest to become a fashion designer

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I'm praying': Shauna Jerrard hopes to study fashion design at the University of Technology Sydney. Picture by Mark Bode

Shauna Jerrard has a profound connection to her younger self.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.