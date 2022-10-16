Shauna Jerrard has a profound connection to her younger self.
It's a connection that she hopes will result in her realising her long-held ambition to become a fashion designer.
This year, the Tamworth-based, Tingha-raised teen started using a photo of her younger self as a motivation technique.
"I always get up and I look at the photo," she said, "and I tell her I'm gonna make you proud and you're gonna one day make your dreams come true."
On the cusp of her 19th birthday, Jerrard has reached a key moment in her young life.
She expects to soon find out if she has been accepted into the University of Technology Sydney to study fashion and textile design.
"I've got a passion for it; I love my clothes, my closet," she said. "I just like looking good. Because when I look good, I feel good. It's [fashion design] definitely my dream.
"I'm praying that I do get in[to uni]," she added. "I feel confident about getting in. And, like, the opportunities down in Sydney are gonna be incredible."
In December, the former Inverell High student moved to Tamworth to experience "new scenery". The move coincided with her use of her younger self as a kind of motivator.
"It's just something that came to my head," she said of using the photo for inspiration. "Like, as a little girl I've been through struggles.
"So I've learnt from that. And I always turn back to the younger me and think, "But did she want this for you? She wanted more for you".
"So I always do that, just to make the younger me proud."
Jerrard was speaking after playing for Tamworth in round one of the inaugural Northern Tigers women's tackle competition at David Taylor Park in Werris Creek on Saturday.
Playing right centre, her long legs wound up as she backed-up a break by Bromley Nankivell to score Tamworth's opening try of the match - en route to their win over a composite side, in what is the Tigers' first-ever 13-a-side women's tackle competition.
It was Jerrard's first game of tackle since ageing out of mixed-gender rugby league when she turned 13. She had played for the Tingha Tigers.
"I always loved football tackle and fashion as a kid," she said.
"I always used to talk about it a lot to my family - and tell them I'm gonna become one: an NRL star or a fashion designer. So yeah, just sticking to my dreams at the moment."
Getting the chance to play tackle again was "amazing", Jerrard said.
Like, I've got a passion for footy, especially tackle.
The move to Tamworth had also been "amazing", Jerrard said.
She has "heaps" of relatives in the area, providing her with a "very supportive" environment that is sport centric; she played league tag for the Manilla Tigers this year, and also currently plays oztag.
"It's ended pretty great with this football," she said of the year and the new tackle competition. "It's been an amazing year," she added. "[I'm] learning every step of the way."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
