A New England syndicate has had to switch horses in their bid to claim one of the Australia's top races.
Testator Silens will replace It's Me in the highly-anticipated Kosciuszko for the world's richest race on turf being Everest Day at Randwick Racecourse on Saturday.
The switch comes after the six-year-old Shamus Award mare trained by Scone-based Brett Cavanough pulled up lame in the right front foreleg a day after being given the all-clear on Thursday.
The mare was assessed last weekend for a stone bruise, with Cavanough keeping a careful watch on the 2020 Kosciuszko winner throughout the week.
"It's similar to a human having a burr in her foot," Cavanough said. "She just hasn't recovered."
"She galloped last Friday very good, and then pulled-up footsore. It is what it is but (now) it's all over red rover."
The replacement horse was chosen by the Glen Innes slot holders as being the best among the four back-up emergencies that included Irish Songs, Ten Bells and Know Where To Look.
"That was the one we picked because we thought he had the better form of the four of them. So we've gone with him," Glen Innes and District Services Club's General Manager Pat Lonegan said.
Testator Silens
The five-year-old gelding Testator Silens has won five of his seven starts and placed third and seventh in his other two races, and is ready to race with jockey Winona Costin on Saturday.
Braidwood-based trainer Luke Clarke said the son of Star Witness has had two barrier trials and unofficial jump-outs since returning from a recent spell.
"I was going to race him on the day regardless. Then he got the call-up for the slot there when the other horse got pulled out," Clarke said. "So he's pretty fit and ready to go."
"I could have gone with James MacDonald, probably one of the best jockeys in Australia."
"But I decided to go with one who actually rode him in a barrier trial the other day, and she (Winona Costin) knows the horse so that's a benefit."
Clarke said Testator Silens will jump from barrier five which suits the gelding perfectly.
"We've never had a decent barrier. So he'll race closer to the speed, which will put him into the race."
It's Me on stable rest
Cavanough said they need to heal It's Me's hooves before deciding whether she'll go on to run in the nominated races at Ascot in November and December later this year.
But the award-winning NSW country trainer said he was "gutted" for himself, the owners and especially the slot holders in Glen Innes.
"To think that you get a ticket, an opportunity to win half a million, and you get the so-called best horse in the race, and then you lose it on the eve of the race... it'd be pretty disappointing for them guys. And I feel sorry for them."
It's Me will be on "bed and breakfast" rest in her stable at Scone while being treated by vets, as stablemate six-year-old gelding Fender jumps from Barrier 14 in the Kosciuszko.
"He's a nice horse and he's got good credentials, so just hoping like hell that he wins now," Cavanough said.
The Kosciuszko is the bumper $2m race for NSW country-trained horses ahead of the $15m Everest race on October 15.
Tickets to win one of 14 slots in the Kosciuszko cost about $5.00, with the winners being drawn about a month before the race at Randwick Racecourse.
This year's barrier five slot winners are a golf-loving group of ten who enjoy a Saturday afternoon pint of beer amid good company at the Glen Innes District Club.
"We're devastated," Lonegan said of the group's chosen mare It's Me being withdrawn from the Kosciusko.
"We thought we were in with a really good chance. It's a bit of a blow, but then again, that's horse racing."
Lonegan said it has put a bit of a dampener on the race but that he and his mates will still be there, living it up with VIP treatment as slot holders to the prestigious metro race.
"I am sure we will enjoy ourselves regardless," he said.
