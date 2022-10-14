It's been one year since a tornado devastated parts of the Armidale region.
The twister tore a four-kilometre wide path of destruction along Booralong Road in the north of Armidale for 42 kilometres towards Metz Gorge near Hillgrove.
A terrified mother scrambled over her mangled roof after it caved in on the loungeroom floor to check on her children after the tornado ripped through. Others screamed over the noise or were frozen in fear.
Meanwhile, a video capturing the tornado was watched thousands of times on social media and television - to the surprise of the local who filmed it.
Lou Streeting was watching the storm with her family from a high vantage point which gave them a bird's eye view, when she saw a green flash low in the northern sky.
Read also:
A fantastic team effort was required from emergency services, Armidale Regional Council, utility providers, residents and volunteers in the aftermath.
There were more than 60 disaster support requests through Services NSW and 1800 direct insurance claims by residents. Much of that work is still ongoing 12 months later.
Streets all over the city suffered damage with the storm flipping cars, slicing through power lines, and trashing scores of homes shortly after 10pm on October 14.
The wild weather started with a severe thunderstorm, then came a dumping of hail, followed by the swift yet devastating tornado.
More than 6400 residences were without power - some for days afterwards, despite a rapid response by Essential Energy.
More than 180 personnel were split into 28 teams comprised of SES, Rural Fire Service, BackTrack Youth Works, and the Volunteer Rescue Association to complete a total of 9000 hours of work in the first three days.
In the end, 11 homes needed to be bulldozed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.