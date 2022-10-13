The good times are continuing for Narrabri.
Less than a month after winning their first Central North premiership since 2015, it has been confirmed that the Santos Festival of Rugby will be returning to Narrabri next year.
Held at Dangar Park for the first time in 2021 before heading to Roma this year, as well as a pre-season trial between the Waratahs and Reds, the two day event will also feature Country representative matches, a clash between the Waratahs and Reds Super W sides and elite sevens action.
It will kick-off on February 10 with the NSW Country and Queensland Country men's and women's sides facing off for bragging rights.
On the Saturday night, February 11, the Waratahs and Reds Super W sides will take to the field for the first time in the event's three-year history before the men's sides do battle in what is the centrepiece of the two-day festival.
Held in partnership with Santos and the Narrabri Shire Regional Council, the event will also feature several country music stars including Brad Cox and Casey Barnes, who will perform on Friday and Saturday night respectively.
After their Commonwealth Games, World Series and World Cup success, members of the Australian Sevens women's squad will also be in action over the two days, while the Festival of Rugby's two hosting clubs, the Roma Echidnas and Narrabri, will also clash in both men's and women's rugby.
Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said Santos is proud to bring the Festival of Rugby back to Narrabri after a record-breaking inaugural event in 2021.
"The first-ever Santos Festival of Rugby was held in Narrabri in 2021 and we're really excited to bring the event back again in 2023," Gallagher said.
"This time, with the inclusion of the Super W event, we hope the two-day festival breaks the 2021 records where more than 3,600 people flocked to the upgraded Dangar Park for the event."
"Economic modelling showed in 2021, the festival contributed more than $375,000 in indirect spend to the town with another $375,000 spent on local suppliers for field works and festival-related products and services, and an additional $200,000 on infrastructure upgrades."
QRU CEO David Hanham said it is exciting to have both of their women's and men's teams in action for the first time as well as the Queensland Country Orchids and Heelers.
NSW Rugby Union CEO Paul Doorn said: "The Santos Festival of Rugby has become a signature event in the Australian Rugby calendar and something we're really excited to continue to be involved in."
"Last year's event in Roma was a huge success and we can't wait to get to Narrabri for a quality hit out against our oldest rivals and the opportunity to engage with the heartland of country NSW.
"This year we are thrilled that our women's team will also be taking part, expanding what is already an amazing festival of Rugby.
Narrabri Shire Regional Council Mayor Ron Campbell said: "Whilst heavily affected by COVID, our inaugural festival in 2021 was still a huge success and has been talked about ever since, both locally and regionally.
"We are so excited once again for this opportunity to host the Santos Festival of Rugby, and what it brings both economically and socially, not to mention the spotlight it puts on our Shire. We can't wait!"
Tickets for the 2023 Santos Festival of Rugby will be available soon.
