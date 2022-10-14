FAMILY and police are desperately searching for a 14-year-old boy who has disappeared from Tamworth.
Harrison Crowell, aged 14, has not been seen since about 8am on Thursday.
Police said he was at a Wyndham Close home in Daruka on Thursday morning, but when he did not return home later that day, officers were alerted.
Family members have been searching for the 14-year-old and have taken to Facebook in a bid to find anyone who might have seen Harrison.
On Friday afternoon, Oxley police said family and investigators now "hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age", and have issued a statewide appeal to track him down.
Police said Harrison is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, between 150cm to 160cm tall, with a thin build.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police have been told Harrison was last seen wearing black school shorts, a navy school shirt and white sneakers.
Investigators said Harrison is known to visit and hang out at the Tamworth Skate Park, Bicentennial Park, Tamworth CBD, Tamworth Train Station and the Gipps Street sporting fields.
Anyone with information into Harrison's whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
