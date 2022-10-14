The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking
Free

Police appeal for help to find Tamworth teenager Harrison Crowell who disappeared from Wyndham Close in Daruka

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Crowell, aged 14, has not been seen since about 8am on Thursday in Daruka. Picture supplied by NSW Police

FAMILY and police are desperately searching for a 14-year-old boy who has disappeared from Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.