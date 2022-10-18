Sixteen years ago, Tamworth eye doctor, David Moore was holidaying in India when he met an Indian eye doctor.
A bond developed and the amazing story of Dr Kumar Kota began to unfold. Rather than use his career to advance himself, Dr. Kumar had set up an eye clinic to restore sight and hope for little or no fee to the very poorest in India, the untouchable Dalit people.
From his home base in Andra Pradesh, he was conducting clinics in 56 outlying villages. And wherever there was a clinic, he installed and sponsored a Christian pastor. He was also supporting a K-8 primary school and a Bible college. But when they met, Kumar was overstretched and exhausted and at the point of giving up.
David and Gay Moore urged him to keep on and they would see what they could do. When they returned to Tamworth, they did some serious thinking and praying and bullet-biting. They gathered friends around them and shared the story. The response was unanimous.
"We must do all we can to see that this work continues," he said.
Emails and encouragement and support started to flow north. Others from Tamworth and beyond came on board, and Eye Openers International was formed.
As the word went out and the funds came in, Dr. Kumar's work has been able to expand. A team has been built up and trained. Just this year, one Australian church pledged $40,000 a year, which has enabled cataract operations to go from 1,000 to 2,000.
The work is now supporting 140 pastors and 50 widows who are employed as church workers. Tamworth is funding six study centres. These are places where children can go for two hours a night, six days a week, where they receive resources and tuition, enabling them to qualify for high school and eventually tertiary studies.
Last week, the annual Eye Openers' fundraiser was back on after a two-year COVID break. A hundred people came together for a night of trivia, auction, update and fun.
When it came to the auction, the generosity was remarkable. Goods had been donated, but many of the supporters were tradies who offered services for auction, six hours of electrical work, a trailer load of firewood, a garden makeover, three nights at Terrigal. People gave what they could and the eager bidders dug deep.
It was a night when Tamworth people came together to do whatever they could to change the lives of thousands of the poorest people in India and $7800 was raised Eye openers also facilitates visits where supporters can see for themselves the work that is being done.
In May, this year, Mitch Wilson made the trip to India. He was gratified to find- that the work was pretty well back to normal after a degree of COVID setbacks, including three deaths and Dr. Kumar being hospitalised with COVID. During that time, Eye openers was able to contribute $20 000 to provide extra food for those who couldn't work.
From poverty to security, from shame to significance, from darkness to faith. Thousands of lives are being turned around and Tamworth has been a major part of it.
