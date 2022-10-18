The Northern Daily Leader
From lawless to law-abiding, Tamworth has a checkered past

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
October 18 2022
The Northern Police District headquarters (1862-1872), situated near the present Target Store in Peel St. Superintendent Garland's family members on top floor, police force members below. Picture supplied.

The Peel Valley wasn't immune from crime back in the early days of European colonisation, nor is it obviously today. Previous articles in this series have made mention of George Clarke, alias George the Barber, who could well be described as our first 'local' bushranger, going back to around 1830, even before the first sheep arrived on the Peel River.

