Mr Dwyer was Chief Constable of Tamworth with only two police. They were well acquainted with the bush and many a chase they had after horse stealers and other criminals and, making great captures. Mr Dwyer was a very clever bush detective. He was always on the lookout for wrong doers. His name was a terror to them. So, with such a splendid officer, Tamworth was free from every crime. He never spared himself or his horse when on duty and was a very zealous officer having such a large district to look after."

