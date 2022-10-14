THE state's environmental watchdog, work safe regulator and council are investigating operations at a Tamworth manufacturing business after a chemical spill.
Rutec manufacturing in Taminda alerted fire crews to a zinc spillage about 3.30pm on Thursday, before an exclusion zone was set-up by authorities.
The company - which is based in Hargraves Street - became a no-go zone while authorities worked between it and the spillage on a neighbouring block off Hawker Street.
The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and Tamworth Regional Council said in a joint statement to the Leader they were investigating the spill at Rutec's "fertiliser manufacturing site".
"Fire and Rescue NSW was called to the premises after a mixture of waste water and zinc leaked from the tap of an Intermediate Bulk Container 1000L shuttle tank," an EPA spokesperson confirmed.
"About 500L of liquid washed across a neighbouring empty block of land and entered the stormwater drain in Hawker Street, Tamworth.
"Fire and Rescue NSW used a bund to prevent further waste entering the stormwater system."
Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it deployed the tanker and pumper from South Tamworth as well as a Hazmat crew.
"A small amount entered the waterway and an exclusion zone was implemented," Superintendent Tom Cooper said.
"A container had ruptured and firefighters in splash suits and dust masks were able to prevent more from spilling."
Superintendent Cooper said firefighters diluted some of the chemical which had already spilled, and also used a front end loader to scoop some of it up to stop more spilling into the storm drain.
On Friday, authorities returned to the business to continue investigations.
"Tamworth Regional Council regulates the business and is leading the investigation and clean-up with assistance from NSW EPA officers," the EPA spokesperson said.
SafeWork NSW confirmed an investigator is also looking into the incident, and the business, but could not provide any detail of its investigation.
"SafeWork NSW have commenced enquiries into the matter. As such no further comment can be made at this time," a SafeWork NSW spokesperson said.
Rutec was contacted for comment.
