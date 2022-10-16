The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Free

Tamworth, Gunnedah, Armidale groups get cash boost in Greater funding round

By Newsroom
October 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Pipe Band members taking part in the Tamworth Christmas festivities. Picture by JTM Photography

Purchasing new equipment for new players and uniforms for band members will be the priority for the Tamworth & District Highland Society, following its success in the #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.