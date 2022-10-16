Purchasing new equipment for new players and uniforms for band members will be the priority for the Tamworth & District Highland Society, following its success in the #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program.
Tamworth & District Highland Society has received $3,000 from Greater Bank for winning the public vote in the program's September round, while Armidale's Australian Transport Museum and Gunnedah Evening VIEW Club each receiving $1,000 as our monthly runners-up.
Tamworth & District Highland Society Pipe Major, Jamie Hunt, said the century old organisation loves to support our community.
"From fetes to ANZAC Day, and even Christmas Carols, we're always keen to play for an appreciative audience and love to get people tapping their feet to our music," Jamie said.
"Our focus is providing a fun environment for people to express their musical and creative side, Scottish heritage or not.
"We share our love for music by providing tuition for free, in the hope that others may learn to love it as much as we do.
"This funding from Greater Bank is much appreciated and will enable us to provide new members with access to instruments and other gear they need to get started.
"The #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program is a tremendous initiative, and we are delighted to have been part of it."
Greater New England Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said the region is richer because of groups like the Tamworth & District Highland Society.
"It's great to have the history and diversity that organisations like this add to our community through the cultural experiences and opportunities they provide," Will said.
"We're pleased to be able to support their activities through the #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program."
There's another $5,000 on offer for the October round and our nominees are Kaigan Kan Karate Bendemeer, Gunnedah & District Pony Club and UNE Scuba and Snorkelling Club.
The online public vote is open from 9.00am Monday October 3 until 5pm Wednesday October 26, 2022 at greater.com.au/greaternewengland.
