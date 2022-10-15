VICTIMS of domestic violence realising they are supported by their community is worth more than money - but a little cheque goes a long way.
Local belly dancing school Bellylicious Bellydance handed $750 over to the Tamworth Family Support Services' (TFSS) women and children's refuge.
A majority of the cash was raised from bucket collections during World Belly Dance Day - Shimmy Mob - on May 13, and the rest was collected at the dancing school's Christmas in July Egyptian night.
It's the third year teacher Rita Fisher has brought Shimmy Mob to Tamworth.
She "always" gives the funds to TFSS.
Shimmy Mob is a fundraiser calling on people to belly dance to raise awareness about domestic violence and funds for local women's shelters worldwide.
Donations of all shapes and sizes are welcomed by TFSS, CEO Belinda Kotris said.
The money will mean the organisation can add personal touches to the refuge, and turn it into a more comfortable home environment.
Ms Kotris encourages other community groups and organisations to make a contribution.
"It's not always about raising huge amounts of money," she said.
"It may be the smallest thing.
"For women and children to realise that they're in their situation, but they're supported by community is amazing."
