The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bellylicious Bellydance school raise $750 for the Tamworth Family Support Services' women and children's refuge

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Bellylicious Bellydance school presented a cheque to Tamworth Family Support Services. Picture by Peter Hardin

VICTIMS of domestic violence realising they are supported by their community is worth more than money - but a little cheque goes a long way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.