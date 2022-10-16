The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

The Tamworth Arts Festival is launching alongside the Skywhales at Tamworth's No. 1 Oval

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 16 2022 - 6:00am
Ben Mettam, Sally-Anne Whitten, Samara Redman, Paul and Kellie Singh. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Music and song will rise into the air alongside the sun and famous Skywhales for the launch of the Tamworth Arts Festival.

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

