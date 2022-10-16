Music and song will rise into the air alongside the sun and famous Skywhales for the launch of the Tamworth Arts Festival.
Planning for the festival has been in the works for months, but is now becoming reality with a launch full of fanfare at Tamworth's No. 1 Oval.
The launch will be a bit of a song and dance involving Tamworth City Dance Company, O'Grady Drama New England, the Tamworth Conservatorium of Music, and Exclusive Vocal Training.
Underpinning the big morning and other acts will be a big group of dancers from the Tamworth City Dance Company.
Owners of Tamworth City Dance Company Paul and Kellie Singh have been a driving force behind the development of the Arts Festival, and said there's sure to be some memorable performances.
"We're going to have four of our show troops from our minis that are under 10 right up to our opens that are between 16 and 19," Ms Singh said.
"We'll be performing contemporary pieces on this beautiful grass [on the oval] but not on the [cricket] pitch, so don't panic."
Mr Singh said having the Skywhales launching along with the festival will help "paint a really good picture about the feel we're going for with the festival," he said.
"Something a bit different, something big, something that's very, very colourful, and perhaps something that's a little shocking."
The Skywhales will be going up at 5am alongside the festival launch on October 22, making for an early rise for the eager artists.
Director of O'Grady Drama New England Ben Mettam, said it really helps the kids to get outside to be involved in a big show.
"It's really good for their confidence and building resilience to perform live in front of a lot of people," he said.
"The junior group and the senior group will be performing a few numbers."
As for himself, Mr Mettam said he really wants to leave things up to the kids.
"I'll just be the emotional support ... fetching them food because they're really keen on food," he said.
Along with this live musical theatre element, ensemble coordinator at the Tamworth Conservatorium of Music Samara Redman said she'll be bringing a full musical outfit.
"I'm coordinating the choir to sing with the Skywhales and I'll be singing with them," she said.
"I'll also be bring down my junior string ensemble to perform on the morning."
On such a big stage in the open air, Ms Redman said it could be a bit challenging, but they've got the wherewithal to handle it.
"It can be a challenge in terms of being able to hear each other ... the sound bounces around a bit differently," she said.
As for owner of Exclusive Vocal Training Sally-Anne Whitten, she's given her students a bit of "free range" to choose what they want to do on the day.
"They've all chosen something that they thought was appropriate for the day. So something a little bit dreamy," she said.
However, it can be a bit difficult to sound dreamy at 6am, so Ms Whitten said they'll have to do plenty of warming up before the Whales start going up.
"We're quite used to the challenges of an outdoor performance, but not at 6am in the morning," she said.
"So hopefully my children will be all warmed up as I always tell them to do, and ready to go."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
