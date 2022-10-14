At 34 years old, Tamworth's Dimity Smith decided to freeze her eggs after her relationship fell apart, and COVID isolation only made things worse.
"I just felt so scared about what was coming next," she said.
"I always wanted to be a mother, but it just hasn't been part of my story yet.
"I have my own successful rural events and marketing agency in Tamworth, and feel like I'm thriving in all other areas of my life - so when my mum suggested getting my eggs frozen, it was really a no-brainer."
The uncertainty and instability of the pandemic were major factors in a recent spike in women undergoing elective egg freezing, according to new research by Monash IVF.
Dimity is part of a growing trend, with more women in NSW freezing their eggs to preserve their fertility than anywhere else in the country.
She said many of her friends, who are also choosing to freeze their eggs, were surprised to find out how accessible the procedure is for women in regional areas.
"Most of my process was done remotely," she said.
"It wasn't until the actual retrieval phase that I went to Sydney. But prior to that I did all of my scans, blood tests, everything based from Tamworth.
"And there's no longer so many issues, and I think that's been the benefit of COVID. Is that there can be solutions to do this remotely."
A cash rebate of $2000, introduced by the NSW government from January 1 2023, is set to make fertility treatments more accessible.
"It's going to help so many more people. There's also options with places like Monash IVF to have payment plans put in place," Ms Smith said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
