A NEW subdivision has been slated as one part of a solution to the regional housing shortage.
Construction will officially commence on a 64-lot subdivision in Quirindi - a development which has been close to a decade in the making.
An application for the subdivision was first lodged by Beckworth Sanctuary Homes to Liverpool Plains Shire Council back in December 2013, for a staged 154-lot build.
But selling agent Luke Scanlon, from Ray White Quirindi, said the developer decided to amend the application to create bigger blocks.
"Quirindi's one of those towns where bigger blocks always sell better than smaller blocks," he said.
Lot sizes will range between 1500 to 3000 square metres.
Nine, 1 hectare lifestyle blocks will also be included in the subdivision.
Lifestyle blocks will be the first to hit the market followed by residential lots.
Mr Scanlon said the lifestyle blocks meant houses could be safely constructed away from the Quirindi Creek to avoid flooding.
With housing hard to come by and demand filtering in from Newcastle, Sydney and the Central Coast, it's hoped the subdivision will help bring supply up to speed.
"It's a pretty quiet town, but I think it's really going to increase the population and give people the opportunity to buy a nice big block of land," he said.
With house and land packages on offer, Mr Scanlon said there would be benefits for the "whole economic situation" in Quirindi.
"For local builders, plumbers and tradies it's going to increase their business," he said.
The subdivision is located on the northern side of Gamble Street, also known as Gaspard Road, and the eastern side of East Street.
The development will have access to town water and roads, landscaping and additional infrastructure will be constructed during the staged build.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins, said the subdivision would be help encourage growth.
"This development will be very beneficial for the growth and expansion of Quirindi as more people migrate from major cities to country areas in NSW," he said.
Tess Kelly
