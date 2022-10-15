Music in the Regions presents the acclaimed saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, performing a French-themed classical music program from North West NSW to the Upper Hunter region, from 5-12 November.
The Quartet's 'The French Saxophone' program will feature pieces by famous French composers Claude Debussy and Alfred Desenclos, Australian composer Lyle Chan, and even a jazz-influenced orchestral piece by American composer George Gershwin.
Nexas Quartet will also take part in a number of community engagement events at local primary schools and music conservatoriums during the tour.
Nexas Quartet will perform in Nundle at 2pm on Saturday 5 November at the Woollen Mill Grounds in partnership with Upper Peel Landcare Group.
They will also perform in Gunnedah at 3pm (doors open at 2pm) on Sunday 6 November at Gunnedah Shire Band Hall in partnership with Gunnedah Conservatorium, and in Barraba at 6.30pm on Tuesday 8 November at, and in partnership with, The Playhouse Hotel.
Music in the Regions Executive Director Janine Collins said Nexas Quartet was a unique classical music offering with wide appeal that was sure to delight audiences across this new NSW touring route.
"We've enjoyed a very successful inaugural year touring a variety of classical music groups through the State - including a string quartet, harp and guitar duo, and baroque ensemble with harpsichord - and our partnership with Nexas Quartet underscores the versatility and breadth of our program," Ms Collins said.
Jay Byrnes of Nexas Quartet said: "We are excited to be touring with Music in the Regions in November. Performing in regional NSW has been a priority for Nexas over the last few years as we love to share our music with regional audiences.
"The French Saxophone program celebrates the heartland of the saxophone - France - and features music influenced by the French sonority from the 19th century to today."
At the forefront of chamber music, Nexas Quartet are leaders in promoting existing and creating new repertoire for the saxophone quartet.
Nexas has continued to commission and perform new works as demonstrated by the 2017 premiere of Jodie Blackshaw's concerto "Catango 5' for saxophone quartet and wind band, and in 2018 Mark Oliveiro's 'Mega Vignettes' (Extended Play - City Recital Hall).
Collaborating with a wide range of artists has been at the forefront of Nexas' endeavours.
The Quartet has performed with some of Australia's finest musicians including Peter Coleman-Wright (opera singer), Piers Lane (pianist), Gerard Willems AM (pianist), Frank Celata (SSO clarinettist), Daniel Rojas (pianist), Stephen Cuttriss (bandoneon), Emily Granger (harp), Nicky Crayson (jazz vocalist) and David Theak (jazz saxophonist and bandleader).
For more information and to book tickets visit www.musicintheregions.com
