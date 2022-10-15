The Northern Daily Leader
Nexas brings French-themed classical music to Gunnedah, Nundle and Barraba

October 15 2022 - 12:30am
Acclaimed saxophone group Nexas Quartet to bring French-themed classical music program to Nundle, Gunnedah and Barraba for Music in the Regions November tour. Picture supplied

Music in the Regions presents the acclaimed saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, performing a French-themed classical music program from North West NSW to the Upper Hunter region, from 5-12 November.

