EIGHT years ago Charlie He and his family were living in one of the largest cities in the world, and never dreamed they'd one day call Tamworth home.
Making the journey to the Country Music Capital from Beijing, the family was welcomed with open arms by Multicultural Tamworth - a group celebrating the city's cultural diversity.
It was the first year of the now annual Fiesta La Peel festival, and Mr He jumped on board as a stallholder, serving up food to showcase his country's culture.
"I was involved with the multicultural festival from the start, because I was very lucky to connect with Eddie Whitham in the first months that I arrived here," he said.
"Now, every year our Chinese community group bring our Chinese culture to the festival."
Mr He calls Tamworth his forever home, and has just launched his own information technology services business, Northern IT Solutions and Support.
"The business aims to help Tamworth locals maintain their IT equipment, because I know there's not many local technicians to support people here," he said.
"It offers technicians for businesses and home office who can fix devices, improve security, connect WiFi, or develop websites.
"We are local and just enjoy this wonderful community."
Majoring in Physics at university, Mr He has also studied IT and wants to pass on his tech-savvy skills to local youth.
"So many kids nowadays are interested in technology, and coding. So alongside my IT business I've also started some coding for children workshops," he said.
"Coding sounds boring, but I try to make it fun."
Mr He will be offering traditional Chinese cuisine at Saturday's Fiesta La Peel multicultural festival at Tamworth's Bicentennial Park.
