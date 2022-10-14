The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth Touch Association teams ready to tackle Country Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
October 14 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Titans coaches Steph Halpin and Jermain Walford discuss tactics during their last training run ahead of this weekend's Country Championships. Picture by Danny Dalton.

The Tamworth Titans will make a return from the representative wilderness at Tuggerah this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.