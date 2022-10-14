The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Janet Ryan reveals 'dark side' behind her front-row seat to son Josh McCulloch's Muay Thai career

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:26am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh McCulloch and his mother, Janet Ryan, along with his sister, Sophie (left), stepfather, Paul Ryan, and partner, Tessi Walters. Picture by Mark Bode

Janet Ryan had a confession to make.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.