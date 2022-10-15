IT all started as a pursuit for the "great Australian dream" of running a pub, but 16 years on, the Thomas family have poured their final beers at the Parkview Hotel.
It was 2006 when Greg and Belinda Thomas packed up their lives in Sydney and moved the family of four to Gunnedah to takeover the town's iconic watering hole.
Mr Thomas, who had been "cutting his teeth" in the industry since he was a teenager, said the decision to run his own pub was a no-brainer.
"I started rolling kegs of beer around when I was 12 years of age," he said.
"I think that one of my passions is that I certainly enjoy interaction with people and being my own boss.
"And the challenge to work hard and reap a few rewards."
The building, which dates back to 1938, has undergone a facelift since the Thomases arrived in town.
A new gaming area, outdoor smoking facility, bar and toilet upgrades and a dining room extension gave a breath of fresh air to the pub.
But it hasn't been all beer and skittles.
Mr Thomas said the pandemic was a "very challenging" time.
"We lost our immediate income but there's been flow on effects," he said.
Welcoming back elderly patrons has been slower than expected and COVID-19 isolation rules had caused staffing issues.
Hats off to the people of Gunnedah for supporting us.- Greg Thomas
"We've also had problems with the supply chain, with getting beer and not being able to get certain types of foods."
But when times got tough it only took a regular customer to walk through the doors to put a smile on the owners' faces.
"Hats off to the people of Gunnedah for supporting us," Mr Thomas said.
Since opening the pub has been a "breeding ground" for school leavers to bust into the hospitality industry and secure their first job.
And managing to work alongside his wife and still keep their marriage in tact was a "great sign", Mr Thomas said.
Saying goodbye to the hotel wasn't a hard decision, but it was an "emotional" one.
Re-investing and taking the business to the "next level" would have seen the Thomas family spend at least another 10 years at the pub to break even.
"At that point I would have spent a quarter of a century at the Parkview Hotel," Mr Thomas said.
The hotel reopened on Thursday under new management.
But the Thomas family won't be saying farewell to Gunnedah forever.
After a month holiday up north, Mr Thomas will start a new role in the mines and Mrs Thomas is looking forward to a well deserved break.
"I still enjoy a cold beer so we'll definitely be around."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
