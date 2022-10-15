The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah's family run Parkview Hotel owners retire after 16 years in business

By Tess Kelly
October 15 2022 - 7:00am
Belinda and Greg Thomas have moved on from the Parkview Hotel after running the Gunnedah pub for 16 years. Picture by Gareth Gardner

IT all started as a pursuit for the "great Australian dream" of running a pub, but 16 years on, the Thomas family have poured their final beers at the Parkview Hotel.

